Port Hope woman charged with impaired driving following collisions: police

A Port Hope woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash last week.

Port Hope police say they received a call that a vehicle was driving erratically on Jocelyn Street around the Ganaraska River on Friday evening.

The complainant said he slowed his vehicle for construction when a vehicle allegedly sped passed him. The complainant said he followed the vehicle as it continued on Hope Street North and attempted to block the suspect vehicle with his own.

It’s alleged the female driver struck the man’s vehicle and sped off.

The complainant says he tried again to block the suspect’s vehicle, which was parked in a driveway on Ward Street. The female driver allegedly reversed onto the boulevard, drove across the sidewalk and proceeded on Hope Street before striking a utility pole on the corner of Hope and Frances streets.

Police eventually located the vehicle and driver on Elgin Street. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Madison Chard, 26, of Port Hope, is accused of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police said she is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

