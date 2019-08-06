Summerland man arrested, facing possible charges after gun incident: RCMP

Two suspects were arrested following what police in the Okanagan called a targeted residence shooting during the weekend.

According to Summerland RCMP, the alleged incident took place Saturday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., along Giant’s Head Park Road.

Police say a man and a woman got into an argument with a resident, and that the man discharged a shotgun at the home’s exterior.

Police added no one was injured in the incident.

RCMP said the man and woman subsequently left Summerland, though a Police Dog Services officer spotted the vehicle.

The two were later taken into custody, with help from Penticton RCMP, though police noted the firearm wasn’t located.

A 30-year-old Summerland man was held in custody on several charges.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, and this was a targeted incident,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy.

“While the accused remains in custody, our Officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence.”