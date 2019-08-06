Summerland man arrested, facing possible charges after gun incident: RCMP
Two suspects were arrested following what police in the Okanagan called a targeted residence shooting during the weekend.
According to Summerland RCMP, the alleged incident took place Saturday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., along Giant’s Head Park Road.
Police say a man and a woman got into an argument with a resident, and that the man discharged a shotgun at the home’s exterior.
READ MORE: Faulty gun saves store clerk in armed Transcona robbery, say police
Police added no one was injured in the incident.
RCMP said the man and woman subsequently left Summerland, though a Police Dog Services officer spotted the vehicle.
The two were later taken into custody, with help from Penticton RCMP, though police noted the firearm wasn’t located.
WATCH BELOW: Stephen Colbert tears into Republicans for inaction on gun control
A 30-year-old Summerland man was held in custody on several charges.
“Thankfully, no one was injured, and this was a targeted incident,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy.
“While the accused remains in custody, our Officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.