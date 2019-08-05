Fiery multi-vehicle collision closes parts of Highway 440, police investigating

A major crash implicating two trucks and another vehicle has forced the closure of Highway 440 west in Laval, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The vehicles burst into flames following the crash, which happened at around 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to SQ spokesperson Marie Lorrain.

A total of seven vehicles were involved, said Transport Quebec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

Three people were severely injured, Lorrain said. Authorities fear for their lives.

Highway 440 and the service road are closed westbound, on a 4 km stretch, near Industriel Boulevard.

Only one lane is open on the 440 east, for now, Bensaeoun said.

Authorities are at the crash site to determine the cause of the accident.

Suivi: voie de service et #A440 ouest fermées hauteur du boul. Industriel accident avec véhicules en flammes. — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) August 5, 2019