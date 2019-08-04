Toronto police investigating after shots fired in Liberty Village on Sunday

Several cars were struck by bullets after Toronto police say multiple shots were fired in Liberty Village overnight Sunday.

Toronto police responded to a call for gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. on Mowat Avenue, near King and Dufferin.

One man was found outside a nightclub at the scene with injuries, but no one was found with gunshot wounds, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told Global News.

“There were reports of a fight, so we did locate one individual with some cuts to his face and he has been taken to a hospital, but we don’t believe he’s been injured by gunshots,” said Davis.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Toronto police remain on scene for the investigation, conducting a search of the area for outstanding victims, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.