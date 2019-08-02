London police release sketch of suspect in bicycle sex assault investigation

Investigators have released a composite sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in west London last week.
On July 26 around 7 p.m., police say a woman was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road when she was reportedly approached by a man riding a bicycle.
The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before leaving westbound through the park, say police.
READ MORE: London police investigating after cyclist reportedly touched woman inappropriately
Investigators describe the suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old black man who stands approximately five-feet 10 inches tall with a medium, athletic build.
According to police, he was bald or had very short hair, as well as a black goatee. He reportedly spoke with a thick accent.
The suspect was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants or shorts, black running shoes, and mirrored aviator-style sunglasses, according to police. He was reportedly riding a silver or grey-coloured mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.