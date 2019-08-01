Feds ask for delay on Portage Place sale, could force payment of $1.5 million penalty

The federal government has asked for a 30-day delay on the sale of Portage Place, which may trigger a $1.5 penalty to be paid by Forks North Portage Partnership, Global News has learned.

MP Robert Falcon Oulette said the government asked for the delay to consult with community groups and to make sure the new plans will suit everyone’s needs.

“This mall is extremely important … there are many groups that use it on a continuous basis, whether they are Indigenous, newcomers, or just people who come downtown to work.”

Oulette could not say what date the delay was asked for.

In recent weeks, a number of Indigenous and community groups expressed concern about the sale, saying Portage Place Mall has become an important neighbourhood gathering place.

Central Neighbourhoods director Marieke Brunelli told Global News in July that there was concern with – among other things – the speed at which the sale process appeared to be going through.

The sale of the land the mall sits on and the parking lots, which are owned by North Portage Development Corp., must be approved by all three levels of government as they are all stakeholders in the corporation.

The original deal was approved unanimously by city council in July, but all the approvals needed to be in place by July 19 in order to avoid a large penalty fee.

Toronto-based Starlight Investments offered $22.9 million for the shopping centre, with an additional $47 million for its land and underground parkade.

Global News has reached out to Starlight Investments, the Province of Manitoba and The Forks for comment.

The mall opened in 1987 with an $80 million price tag. It was supposed to be a high-end retail magnet for shoppers, bringing new life to the north side of Portage Avenue downtown.

