Woman killed in Rocky Mountain House domestic homicide identified

Friends have identified the victim of a domestic homicide that occurred in Rocky Mountain House over the weekend.

Ashley Smith-Ames, 28, was found dead inside a home in the central Alberta community on Friday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the home after several 911 calls about a man with a gun in the home.

A 29-year-old woman, who RCMP said is the sister of the victim, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital and has since been released, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

Police said there were three children in the home who were not injured.

The man had left by the time RCMP arrived. Police said Saturday the 44-year-old turned himself in to Rocky Mountain House RCMP and that charges were pending.

RCMP have not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the victim, but police confirmed “this is a domestic situation.”

Friends said Smith-Ames was a mother of a little boy, who meant the world to her. Family and friends are setting up a trust fund for the 28-year-old’s son.

Watch below: RCMP in Rocky Mountain House are investigating a deadly domestic dispute. As Josh Ritchie reports, investigators have one man in custody and the community is now mourning the loss of a woman. (Filed Sunday, July 28, 2019).

On Monday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP said there were no updates in the case to report, after on Saturday saying they were not searching for any other suspects.

Rocky Mountain House is about 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and about 80 kilometres west of Red Deer.