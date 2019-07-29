Medical officer of health extends heat warning in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton’s medical officer of health announced it has issued an extended heat warning beginning Monday.

“Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s are expected along with overnight low temperatures near the 20-degree mark,” the Office of the Medical Officer of Health told Global News Radio 900 CHML in an email.

“There may be a brief respite from the heat in some areas today as showers or thunderstorms are possible. A cold front is expected to deliver a cooler and less humid air mass to the area on Tuesday.”

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places,” which will have a “cool down here” sign at the entrance.

As part of the heat response plan, regularly scheduled leisure swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will be free of charge.

There are many spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton.

The Salvation Army has also launched its mobile water distribution response and is distributing water to those in need of hydration.