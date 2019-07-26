Cannabis
July 26, 2019 5:11 pm
Updated: July 26, 2019 5:16 pm

Up to 7 people injured in collision south of Smiths Falls: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say up to seven people were injured in a sic-vehicle collision south of Smiths Falls on Highway 15 Friday afternoon.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

OPP say seven people were injured in a collision on Highway 15 south of Smiths Falls.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, south of Kellys Road in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township.

The collision happened after 2 p.m. on Friday on Highway 15 near Kellys Road.

Google Maps

A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, OPP say.

READ MORE: Woman killed in Hwy. 7 crash near Perth, Ont.

Up to seven people were transported from the scene by paramedics, three of whom have been transferred to an Ottawa hospital, according to police.

One person is in critical condition, while two are in serious condition. OPP said the others are being treated at a local hospital.

WATCH: 401 eastbound closed after a collision between a transport truck and a jeep

Highway 15 is closed while the police investigate the scene of the collision. Officers have set up a detour route between Kellys Road and Anglican Church Road.

Provincial police will not be releasing any further details at this time.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crash smiths falls
collision Highway 15
crash highway 15
highway 15 accident
Highway 15 collision
OPP Smiths Falls collision
Ottawa hospital crash victims
Smiths falls accident
smiths falls crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.