Up to 7 people injured in collision south of Smiths Falls: OPP

OPP say seven people were injured in a collision on Highway 15 south of Smiths Falls.

UPDATE: #Hwy15 remains closed south of @townsmithsfalls. 6 vehicles involved in collision. At least 6 people hurt – 1 critical, 2 serious. #Ottnews @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 26, 2019

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, south of Kellys Road in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, OPP say.

READ MORE: Woman killed in Hwy. 7 crash near Perth, Ont.

Up to seven people were transported from the scene by paramedics, three of whom have been transferred to an Ottawa hospital, according to police.

One person is in critical condition, while two are in serious condition. OPP said the others are being treated at a local hospital.

WATCH: 401 eastbound closed after a collision between a transport truck and a jeep

Highway 15 is closed while the police investigate the scene of the collision. Officers have set up a detour route between Kellys Road and Anglican Church Road.

Provincial police will not be releasing any further details at this time.