Police probe pair of overnight gunfire incidents in west, southwest London

An investigation is underway into a pair of reported gunfire incidents in the city’s west and southwest early Friday morning, London police said.

The incidents were reported to authorities between 1 and 1:15 a.m., the first near the area of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street, the second just northeast of Wonderland and Southdale roads, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of Proudfoot Lane in London’s west end around 1 a.m. following several 911 calls about the sound of gunshots. At the scene, police said they located bullet casings, and a bullet-damaged vehicle abandoned in the road with the motor still running.

About 15 minutes later, police said they received a call of shots heard near Hummingbird Crescent in the city’s southwest end. In that case, police said bullet casings were also located.

Details remain limited about the incidents, including about any possible suspects. Police said there had been no reports of any injuries.

Members of the Street Crime Unit are continuing to investigate, police said, adding anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).