July 25, 2019 12:38 pm

London man, 30, charged after argument over loud music ends in stabbing: police

London police have charged one man in connection with the stabbing.

London police have charged a 30-year-old man with aggravated assault following an early morning stabbing at a home on Second Street.

Police say officers responded to a residence at roughly 12:15 a.m. Thursday and that a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the alleged incident began as “an altercation sparked by a complaint about loud music.”

The suspect is due in court Thursday.

