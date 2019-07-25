London man, 30, charged after argument over loud music ends in stabbing: police

London police have charged a 30-year-old man with aggravated assault following an early morning stabbing at a home on Second Street.

Police say officers responded to a residence at roughly 12:15 a.m. Thursday and that a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following serious assault in Rodney: Elgin OPP

According to police, the alleged incident began as “an altercation sparked by a complaint about loud music.”

The suspect is due in court Thursday.