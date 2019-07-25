London man, 30, charged after argument over loud music ends in stabbing: police
A A
London police have charged a 30-year-old man with aggravated assault following an early morning stabbing at a home on Second Street.
Police say officers responded to a residence at roughly 12:15 a.m. Thursday and that a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following serious assault in Rodney: Elgin OPP
According to police, the alleged incident began as “an altercation sparked by a complaint about loud music.”
The suspect is due in court Thursday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.