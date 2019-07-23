1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following serious assault in Rodney: Elgin OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say one person is in custody and another is in hospital with serious injuries following an apparent stabbing incident in Rodney on Tuesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at an address on Sandford Street, police said.

Officers said they were called to the scene for a report of an assault, and later learned that an “edged weapon” had been used during the incident. No further detail was provided.

An adult male was taken from the scene to hospital in St. Thomas, OPP said.

Police closed off a section of Sandford Street from Harper to Victoria streets as of 1:30 p.m. for investigation by the OPP’s Forensic Identification Unit.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the incident and charges are pending, police said, adding there was no public safety concern.

No further information has been released.

