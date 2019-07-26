Alleged car thief flees after caught in speed trap on the RHVP: Hamilton police

Hamilton police had to pursue an alleged speeder who fled when his vehicle was stopped during a speed trap on the Redhill Valley Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

Officers conducting “stationary northbound speed enforcement” on the Redhill Valley Parkway near Greenhill Avenue say a black Acura SUV was stopped after it was clocked doing 104 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

When approaching the male driver, after he stopped on the King Street off-ramp, he left his vehicle and took off on foot up an embankment.

Police say they later set up a perimeter to locate the driver. He was later found in the backyard of a residence near Montmorency Drive and Lanscott Place.

The suspect discarded some of the clothing he as wearing in an attempt to alter his appearance, police believe.

The 24-year-old man from Hamilton is facing multiple charges after it was discovered the SUV he was driving was stolen. He also breached a probation order.

He’s facing four charges including possession of stolen property over $5000, theft over $5000, and failure to comply with probation.

He was travelling with a female, who remained in the car when the man fled, she had an outstanding warrant, according to police, for break and enter and obstructing police. She’s also being charged with occupying a stolen vehicle.