Crime
July 25, 2019 3:39 pm
Updated: July 25, 2019 3:40 pm

Man accused of causing disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police arrested a man for allegedly causing a disturbance in Victoria Park.

Global Peterborough
A A

A man has been arrested and charged after police were called and responded to a disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service says just before 4 p.m. officers were contacted about a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the park on Water Street by being confrontational with others in the park and with staff from a nearby community centre.

READ MORE: Man charged with causing a disturbance at Peterborough’s Victoria Park

Officers arrived and allege the man was seen continuing to cause a disturbance including shouting at community centre staff.

Police say the suspect was the same individual officers had spoken with a couple of hours earlier regarding similar behaviour.

Garrett Thomas Augustin, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

It’s the second such charge laid by police in the park since Sunday, July 21.

WATCH: Trees cut in Victoria Park amid tent city in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Disturbance
Homeless
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
Tent City
Victoria Park
Water Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.