Man accused of causing disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough: police
A man has been arrested and charged after police were called and responded to a disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service says just before 4 p.m. officers were contacted about a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the park on Water Street by being confrontational with others in the park and with staff from a nearby community centre.
Officers arrived and allege the man was seen continuing to cause a disturbance including shouting at community centre staff.
Police say the suspect was the same individual officers had spoken with a couple of hours earlier regarding similar behaviour.
Garrett Thomas Augustin, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.
It’s the second such charge laid by police in the park since Sunday, July 21.
