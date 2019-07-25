Man accused of causing disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough: police

A man has been arrested and charged after police were called and responded to a disturbance at Victoria Park in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service says just before 4 p.m. officers were contacted about a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the park on Water Street by being confrontational with others in the park and with staff from a nearby community centre.

Officers arrived and allege the man was seen continuing to cause a disturbance including shouting at community centre staff.

Police say the suspect was the same individual officers had spoken with a couple of hours earlier regarding similar behaviour.

Garrett Thomas Augustin, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

It’s the second such charge laid by police in the park since Sunday, July 21.

