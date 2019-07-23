Canada
July 23, 2019 8:13 pm

WestJet Airlines Ltd. shareholders vote for acquisition by Onex Corp.

By Staff The Canadian Press

A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says its shareholders and option holders voted to approve a proposed acquisition by Onex Corporation.

READ MORE: ‘It’s about stability’: Unifor union president supports Air Canada’s bid for Transat

The Calgary-based airline says 92.5 per cent of those who voted did so in favour of the transaction at a special meeting held Tuesday.

WestJet and Onex entered into an agreement May 12 for Onex to pay $31 per share for WestJet.

The deal would see the airline, which has been listed for about two decades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, operate as a privately held company.

WestJet CEO Ed Sims says in a statement that receiving this support is a key step on the path to closing the transaction.

The acquisition is still subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
airlines
Canadian airlines
Onex
Onex corp
WestJet
WestJet Airlines Ltd.
Westjet Onex
WestJet Onex deal
Westjet Onex vote
Westjet vote

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.