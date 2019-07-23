Oshawa man accused of driving with blood alcohol triple the legal limit: Peterborough police

An Oshawa man is accused of driving with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system following a crash in Cavan Monaghan Township earlier this month.
Peterborough Police Service said on July 10 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Moncrief Line near Bartlett Road in the Township of Cavan Monaghan, just south of Peterborough.
Offices located a vehicle in the ditch. Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Kazimierz Lesniak, 63, of Ormond Drive, Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:
His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 31.
