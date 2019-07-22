Regina police investigate Monday morning apartment shooting downtown

Correction: An earlier report said the incident happened in Cathedral, it happened in downtown.

Regina police are investigating after an early morning report of a gun being shot at a suite door at an apartment complex in the 2200-block of 14th Avenue, in the downtown area.

On Monday morning at around 4:40 a.m. CT, police were called to the area where they located a door with damage consistent with a firearm discharge.

One occupant of the apartment suite sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

