WTFest in Brantford offering free passes to disappointed Roxodus ticket holders

A southern Ontario music festival organizer is lending a hand to those who purchased tickets to the ill-fated Roxodus show.

Jamie Stephens, president of What The Fest (WTFest), a two-day rock festival in Brantford’s Lions Park featuring The Sheepdogs and USS, is offering free tickets to his event for those who bought tickets to the failed show in Clearview Township.

“We saw a lot of disappointed fans on social media that had literally those Roxodus [tickets] as their one and only source of entertainment this summer,” Stephens told Global News.

READ MORE: MF Live Inc., company responsible for organizing Roxodus, files for bankruptcy

Although a much smaller show compared to Roxodus, Stephens said WTFest was in the same position a year ago when organizers had to call off the event. The 2018 WTFest was cancelled after a band tour package fell apart, leaving no time for organizers to book replacement acts.

Originally set to take place in early July, Roxodus was a four-day festival that boasted artists like Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Billy Idol and Blondie in its lineup.

READ MORE: Roxodus organizers under investigation for allegedly destroying protected forest, wetlands

The show was cancelled when organizers said “rainy weather” at the airport site in Clearview made the surface at the venue too unstable to host the festival.

The company behind Roxodus Music Fest, MF Live Inc., filed for bankruptcy on July 12.

The two-day WTFest will start on July 26, and ticket information is available online at wtfest.ca.

WATCH: Former partners of Roxodus parent company clash over reason for cancellation