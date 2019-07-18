Reward offered for shellfish fossil stolen from Alberta ammonite mine

An ammonite mining company is offering a reward after a fossil worth thousands of dollars was stolen in broad daylight Thursday.

Workers at the mine near Lethbridge, Alta., were taking a lunch break when they noticed a couple men at the opposite end of the open pit mine.

One man stuffed the fossil from an ancient, coiled shellfish into his backpack and took off.

The miners chased the thief but backed off when he threatened them with a pickaxe.

The man escaped in a pickup truck which was later spotted from the air parked by another ammonite mine.

Mine owner Tom Chant says the fossil could be worth $50,000 when finished and polished.