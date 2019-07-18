City of Hamilton under heat warning

Hamilton’s medical officer has issued its second heat warning for 2019.

In tandem with Environment Canada’s current warning, the city expects a hot and humid airmass to arrive Friday and stick around right through Saturday.

Daytime highs are expected in the mid-thirties with humidex values near 40 or higher.

The city says it will open “cool places” during the heat event and that “locations can be identified by a ‘Cool Down Here’ sign at the entrance.”

Leisure Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will also be free of charge, in addition to spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton.

The Salvation Army will also launch a mobile water truck.

“Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting,” the city’s medical officer said in a statement on Friday, “If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away — call 911 if needed.”

The city also suggests:

• Drinking plenty of water, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

• Limit physical activities and visit cool, air-conditioned places such as malls, recreation centres, and other city-run facilities.

• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, and a hat or umbrella.

• Use sunscreen,

• Close blinds or curtains, and open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

• Check on your neighbours and family.

Environment Canada says relief is in sight Sunday as a cold front and cooler temperatures with lower humidity are expected.

