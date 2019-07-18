Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions issued heat warning

A heat warning is now in effect for the Kingston, Brockville, and Belleville regions.

Environment Canada is warning that significant heat and humidity will arrive on Friday for most of Ontario, including eastern Ontario.

The weather authority is calling for daytime temperatures to reach the low to mid-30s, with humidex values reaching 40 degrees Celsius or higher.

Minimum nighttime temperatures may only dip to the low to mid-20s.

NEW: Heat Warning issued for a large section of southern Ontario. Temperatures soar into the low 30's Friday and Saturday with a humidex in the low to mid 40's. pic.twitter.com/lQIBdsgNhU — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 18, 2019

Environment Canada says these temperatures are supposed to last until Saturday.

The heat is supposed to break on Sunday, when a cooler and less humid air mass is may pass over Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

Communities that could be affected by extreme heat are:

Brockville

Prescott

Gananoque

Mallorytown

Merrickville-Wolford

Kemptville

Westport

Charleston Lake

Belleville

Quinte West

Eastern Northumberland County

Cobourg

Colborne

Western Northumberland County

Kingston

Odessa

Frontenac Islands

Napanee

Consecon

Picton

Sandbanks Park

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the weather authority said about the heat.

The national weather agency is warning people to never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle in hot weather.