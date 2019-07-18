Algonquin College names new president and chief executive officer

Algonquin College announced Thursday their new president who is filling the position after the former president Cheryl Jansen who retired at the end of term this year.

Jensen’s replacement is the former vice-president of academic at the school, Claude Brulé.

Claude Brulé, a 20-year veteran at the college had been the VP of academic since 2012 and knows when it comes to filling the shoes of his predecessor, he’s got his work cut out for him.

“It was fantastic to work with her and we’ve set together a great direction for the college,” said Brulé. “I’m delighted to pursue our current direction that we’ve set and I’ll be adding my own touch to the presidency into my leadership style.”

Brulé also takes over as the college begins to move towards a 14-week term model which will begin in September.

According to outgoing chair of the board of governors Peter Nadeau, the competition was fierce for the position and Brulé says he is ecstatic he was chosen to run the college.

“It feels energizing. It was a long process and it is a very rigorous process,” said Brulé. “It shows confidence the board has in my leadership and my ability to take the college forward into the future.”

A first-generation post-secondary student, meaning his parents did not attend college, Brulé has been with the college since 1999. Before that, he instructed at his alma mater, the Royal Military College of Canada and served for 22 years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Brulé will officially begin his term as president and chief executive officer on Aug. 12, 2019.