Man who stole purse at bingo hall allegedly also stole purse at Jackson Square: police

Hamilton police say the man who snatched a woman’s purse near a bingo hall on Monday night is also allegedly responsible for another purse theft that same afternoon.

Investigators say 33-year-old Joel Prosic was identified as the alleged purse thief after a review of security camera footage from a similar incident downtown at Jackson Square.

READ MORE: Bystanders hold alleged purse thief near Hamilton bingo hall until officers arrive: police

Investigators said a peace officer reviewing security camera footage recognized the suspect from the bingo hall incident.

It’s believed Prosic robbed a 70-year-old Hamilton woman who was approached from the rear while walking inside Jackson Square. The suspect grabbed the purse and fled towards Bay Street.

Police responded, but didn’t find him.

Later that night, Police say bystanders helped apprehend a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole a 73-year old woman’s purse from her walker at Princess Bingo on Fennell Avenue East.

READ MORE: G2 driver caught going more than 80 km/h over speed limit: Hamilton police

The witnesses who caught up to the suspect reportedly stopped him from jumping a fence and held him until officers arrived, according to police.

That suspect, believed to be Prosic, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with further information, or who may have witnessed the alleged thefts, is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-3886.

WATCH: Former Toronto Raptors star robbed in Vancouver