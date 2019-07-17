Man found passed out in Wendy’s parking lot with suspected fentanyl: Brockville police

An Oshawa man is facing an impaired driving charge after Brockville police say he was found slumped over his steering wheel in a Wendy’s parking lot.

The 52-year-old tow truck driver was arrested at the fast-food restaurant on Parkdale Avenue in Brockville on Monday evening.

Police say that when officers confronted him, the man did not know where he was.

They also say officers found a small amount of what they suspect to be fentanyl on his person.

The man was charged with impaired driving by drugs. His licence was also suspended for 90 days, and his car was impounded for seven days.