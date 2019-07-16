City of Kawartha Lakes residents score $250,000 and $50,000 lottery ticket wins

Two residents in the City of Kawartha Lakes are celebrating significant lottery wins.

Jake (Jae) Choi of Lindsay claimed $250,000 in the April 8 draw in the Daily Grand lottery. He shared a $500,000 prize with another ticket sold in Ontario, according to the OLG. Daily Grand’s grand prize is $1,000 a day for life for matching five numbers plus the grand number.

His winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Kent Street in Lindsay.

Meanwhile Shirley Clapham of Kirkfield claimed the $50,000 top prize in Instant Bingo, a $3 ticket.

The retired mom of two and grandmother of three checked her ticket using the OLG lottery app.

“I didn’t believe it so I scanned it a few times,” she said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I was surprised.”

The 77-year-old widow plans on purchasing a new television, investing in a Posturepedic bed and sharing her windfall with her family.

“This win feels great,” she said.

She purchased her winning ticket at Naturipe Food Market on Portage Road in Bolsover.

