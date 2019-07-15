Barrhaven resident finds burglar hiding in basement: Ottawa police

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he broke into a Barrhaven home and was found hiding in the basement early Sunday morning, Ottawa police say.

The owner of the home on Willowview Way woke up overnight and found his rear door open and some of his belongings displaced, the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating vehicle break-in spree in Westboro

The homeowner called police around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday after catching the alleged burglar in his basement, police said.

Police said they subsequently charged Scott O’Brien, of no fixed address, with:

breaking and entering with intent;

possession of burglary tools; and

trespassing at night.

O’Brien appeared in court on Sunday, police said.