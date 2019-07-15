‘Sparks flew out of the closet:’ Lightning starts attic fire at home in Elmwood

The owner of a home in Elmwood says she was resting in bed when her dog whimpered and her house caught on fire Monday morning.

The woman, who politely refused to go on camera, told a Global News reporter she and her dog were in her bed on Gordon Avenue Monday at about 8 a.m. when her dog started to cry.

Then, she heard a loud boom and “sparks flew out of the closet.”

Her neighbour pounded on the door to tell her that her home was ablaze.

The fire started in the attic of the half-storey single-family home around 8 a.m. Monday, and was declared under control just under an hour later, confirmed Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Winnipeg Monday morning, with

WFPS said no injuries were reported, and that everyone in the house had escaped before crews arrived, but the house had significant fire, smoke and water damage.

No damage estimates were available.