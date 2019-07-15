Carcone signs with Senators

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year, two-way contract.

The first year has an average value of US$700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the American Hockey League, while the second year is $700,000 in the NHL and $115,000 in the AHL.

Carcone, 23, was acquired in a six-player trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1.

A native of Ajax, Ont., Carcone split last season between AHL teams in Utica and Toronto. In his third year as a pro, he set new pro career highs in goals (20), assists (24) and points (55) over 62 games.

The undrafted Carcone, who broke into pro hockey in the Vancouver Canucks organization, also had six goals and four assists in 10 AHL playoff games with Toronto.