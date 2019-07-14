Employees at 10 Quebec seniors’ residences walk off the job over pay

About 1,000 unionized employees from 10 private seniors’ residences across Quebec walked off the job on Sunday, demanding better working conditions and a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Nine of the residences are expected to be affected by the strike for about a week, while one establishment could be disrupted for three days.

The residences are located in Quebec City, Gatineau, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montreal, Laval, Saint-Lambert, Saguenay and Lévis.

The union representing the workers announced on June 27 it had obtained a strike mandate in the hopes of placing pressure on the various employers and speed up negotiations.

The union says it also has an unlimited strike mandate for the fall if the negotiations aren’t successful.

