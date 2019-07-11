Offender at high risk of sexual violence expected to live in Winnipeg

Police are alerting the public to the release of a high-risk sex offender.

Cecil Junior Houle, 43, is being released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Thursday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

He was serving a sentence for failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, after having previously served a 12-year sentence for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Houle, who also goes by the named “Chubby Houle” and “Junior Houle”, will be subject to a lifetime weapons ban, as well as a recognizance order until January 2020 and a probation order until July 2021.

Police said he participated in some treatment programs while in jail, but he’s still considered a high risk to offend, and that all people, particularly females, are at risk of sexual violence.

Houle is described as 6’1″, 196 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his upper right arm and a scar on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

