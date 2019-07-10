Golf a family affair for some competitors at Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship

What do they say about families that golf together?

Who knows what they say, but the Barros family might have the answer.

Gail (mom) and Kylie (daughter) are both playing at the Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship this week, which is being held at the Ranch Golf Course west of Edmonton.

READ MORE: Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with ninth title win

Not only that, Ross (dad), is caddying for his wife over the three-day tournament. Gail says he’s mostly just there for support.

Kylie, on the other hand, has her brother (Jace) carrying the bag and he provides the advice. Dad says Jace is probably the best golfer of the family, even though he doesn’t play much because he’s busy as a volleyball coach at the University of Alberta.

“It’s always really nice having someone read the greens,” Kylie said of her younger brother. “He’s played really well out here before, so he can give me some tips and pointers.”

This isn’t the first time mom and daughter have played the same amateur event and now, after two years of pro, Kylie is back in the amateur ranks, so it won’t be the last.