Deputy director of Calgary’s Green Line LRT project resigns suddenly

One of the main players in the City of Calgary’s contentious Green Line LRT expansion project has resigned suddenly and, according to one councillor, no one knows why.

Councillor Sean Chu told Global News he was made aware of Fabiola MacIntyre’s resignation on Tuesday. He said MacIntyre is leaving her post effective immediately.

“We have received a letter, an emailed letter, that she has resigned. And that’s it, there’s no detail on it,” Chu said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Calgary committee recommends council continues with Green Line work

Chu said he wasn’t surprised to hear of the resignation and said he doesn’t think it will have a major impact on the future of the project.

“There are hundreds of people working on this project,” he said. “It’s still going ahead and I like the checks and balances, so [it will] give us a sobering thought as we [to] why we’re going ahead.”

The resignation came a day before the City of Calgary issued a lengthy statement about the Green Line progress on its website and the stage officials are at as of July 10.

Last week, Councillor Evan Woolley introduced a notice of motion recommending a pause on the Green Line work until plans for access within the downtown core were addressed.

READ MORE: Councillor Woolley issues urgent notice of motion to halt Green Line LRT project

Chu said he supports the Green Line LRT expansion overall, but is also keeping a close eye on the financial situation as the project moves forward.