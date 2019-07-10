OPP lay cannabis, alcohol charges against boaters in City of Kawartha Lakes

Two boaters face charges following marine patrols by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Tuesday.

OPP say a marine operator was conducting vessel safety checks to ensure vessel operators were carrying their licence and safety equipment. The checks led to the discovery of four grams of cannabis on a vessel.

Impaired is impaired whether in a car or on a boat. #CKLOPP remind boaters to boat sober #OperationDryWater. ^cl pic.twitter.com/49l7azHIZv — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) July 10, 2019

Joshua Thomas, 27, of Hampton, Ont., was charged with having care or control of a vessel with cannabis readily available.

Also on Monday, the marine unit patrolling Scugog River observed the presence of empty beer cans on a vessel. The investigation led to charges for the vessel operator.

David Chong, 60, of Durham, was charged with having care and control of a boat underway with open container of liquor.

“The OPP would like to remind those operating boats that impaired boating is the same as impaired driving and carries with it the same penalties,” stated Const. Carrie Lanning. “Boat safe, boat sober.”

