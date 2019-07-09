After Bowmanville rainbow crosswalk vandalism, Durham breweries step up

In a direct response to the Bowmanville rainbow crosswalk vandalism, two local breweries — on opposite ends of the region — are showing their support for the LGBTQ2 community.

The Second Wedge Brewing Company in Uxbridge has been brewing its own beer since 2015.

They have eight taps, pumping out thousands of litres of suds every year.

“We brew special beers that return every year and we create new ones several times a year, as well,” said Joanne Richter, co-founder and owner of The Second Wedge.

For Richter, their latest beer, Love Is Brutiful, was a collaboration with Bowmanville brewing company Manantler.

It’s a brute IPA in support of the local LGBTQ2 community. A limited edition beer, a thousand bottles were produced, with 50 cents from each going towards PFLAG Canada Durham Region.

“We’ve probably sold a third of the bottles already, so it’s probably going to go pretty fast,” said Richter.

Tire marks can still be seen on the rainbow crosswalk in Bowmanville, which was defaced just hours after it was laid down. The act of vandalism prompting brewers to do something positive in the face of negativity.

“We just felt like it was the perfect way to express how we felt,” said Richter.

“Collaboration days are amazing. We basically get together, talk shop, but this time it was more of us talking about the issues in the community and ways we can help,” said Matt Allott, owner of Manantler Craft Brewing Company Owner.

Manantler also has a beer helping support PFLAG this summer called Cause Worthy Cream Ale. Last month, $400 was poured from the taps.

The Pharmasave Uxbridge Medical Pharmacy is going to be matching the donations.

“Once June is over, it’s kind of like, ‘let’s wait until next June,'” said Jake Farr, PFLAG Canada Durham Region president. “So right now we’re seeing, locally, folks that are jumping in and saying, ‘no, we’re going to continue this conversation going forward,’ so it’s amazing.”

“Seeing the crosswalk being defaced like that really tugged at peoples’ heart trings and reminded them that there are important issues out there and doing something small — they’re going to make beer anyway — they might as well use their platform for a purpose,” said Emily Allison, Bowmanville Rainbow Crosswalk organizer.

As for Richter, she says since the beer was released this weekend, the community has stepped up.

“We’re a small business. We’re doing a little bit of something; it’s more about awareness for us. We’d love to donate a lot but with other people coming on board and join us it becomes a lot more powerful,” said Richter.