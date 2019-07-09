Peterborough man accused of impaired driving in parking lot

A Peterborough man is facing charges including impaired driving following an incident in a parking lot on Friday night.

Police say around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot on Towerhill Road about an alleged intoxicated man who had been asked to leave a restaurant located in the lot.

It’s also alleged that prior to entering the restaurant, the man was seen driving a vehicle that struck a wooden gate at the front of the establishment.

Police say they located a suspect and a breath sample revealed the man had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Jonathan Robert Hynes, 33, of Kingsdale Road, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

