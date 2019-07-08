Mother charged after baby allegedly left in car: Durham police
OSHAWA – Police say a woman has been charged after her seven-month-old daughter was found alone in a vehicle in Oshawa.
Durham regional police say a woman in a parking lot heard the sound of a baby crying coming from a vehicle and called police on Sunday.
They say the door to the vehicle was unlocked, so the woman took the baby out of the car.
Investigators say the baby was taken to a hospital to be examined.
They say the baby’s mother was found in a nearby park with her other small children.
Police say the baby was turned over to her father, and the 32-year-old mother was charged with abandoning a child and criminal negligence.
