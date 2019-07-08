Mother charged after baby allegedly left in car: Durham police

OSHAWA – Police say a woman has been charged after her seven-month-old daughter was found alone in a vehicle in Oshawa.

Durham regional police say a woman in a parking lot heard the sound of a baby crying coming from a vehicle and called police on Sunday.

They say the door to the vehicle was unlocked, so the woman took the baby out of the car.

READ MORE: Student hopes to prevent children being left in hot cars with new car seat

Investigators say the baby was taken to a hospital to be examined.

They say the baby’s mother was found in a nearby park with her other small children.

Police say the baby was turned over to her father, and the 32-year-old mother was charged with abandoning a child and criminal negligence.

WATCH: (June 13) Police officer smashes window to save dog locked in hot car