July 6, 2019 11:38 am

Woman seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel police investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Hurontario Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a female pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Peel police are warning drivers to avoid the area.

