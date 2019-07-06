Woman seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday morning.
Police said officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Hurontario Street.
Officers arrived on scene and found a female pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.
Police said the driver remained on scene.
Peel police are warning drivers to avoid the area.
