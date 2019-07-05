With Pierrefonds real estate deal in limbo, Chez Paul’s to stay open

In March, the popular Pierrefonds bar Chez Paul announced it would close in May after its owner agreed to sell the land to developer Groupe Sélection.

Recently, though, on its Facebook page, the watering hole revealed it is staying open “for a long time” after all. The bar’s owner would not comment on what caused the change. A spokesperson for Groupe Sélection told Global News in a telephone interview “the land is not ours yet.”

Turns out that the Pierrefonds watering hole Chez Paul isn't closing after all. On its Facebook page the bar says that it is "for a long time." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/JSEUG7B7kQ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2019

According to Pierrefonds Mayor Jim Beis, the borough had to pull the construction permit for the retirement home after the provincial government revealed new flood maps recently delineating areas where construction could and could not occur.

It isn't entirely clear what is causing the bar to remain open. Chez Paul was supposed to sell to a developer who would build a retirement home. Chez Paul won't comment on what caused the change, the developer told me it doesn't own the land. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2019

“Now, with this new flood map, and with the flooding of 2019, will the… floodplain change,” Beis said.

For patrons of the bar, the news is good and some told Global News they were happy the bar will stay.

So far as the future goes, Beis said it will be difficult to know how future projects will be developed — as changing flood maps are creating literal lines in water.

