Teen re-arrested, charged with second-degree murder in death of 17-year-old
A A
Another murder charge has been laid in connection to the death of a Winnipeg teen.
Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a home in the North End on May 26.
READ MORE: Two teens charged in shooting of Dorian Sanderson, 17
The week after the homicide, Winnipeg police arrested two 15-year-old boys and charged one with assault and the other with second-degree murder.
On Thursday, police re-arrested the first teen and charged him with second-degree murder as well. He remains in custody.
WATCH: Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.