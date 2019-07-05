Teen re-arrested, charged with second-degree murder in death of 17-year-old

Another murder charge has been laid in connection to the death of a Winnipeg teen.

Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a home in the North End on May 26.

The week after the homicide, Winnipeg police arrested two 15-year-old boys and charged one with assault and the other with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, police re-arrested the first teen and charged him with second-degree murder as well. He remains in custody.

