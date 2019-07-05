Man dead after vehicle crashes into ditch in Haldimand County: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a man is dead after he and his vehicle were discovered in a ditch near Fisherville in Haldimand County.

Police say they were called, along with the Haldimand County Fire Department and paramedics, just before 6:30 a.m. to an area around Haldimand Road 20 east of Road 12 after a passerby reported seeing a vehicle in a field.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man a short distance away from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, traffic collision investigators said they believe the vehicle was travelling westbound on Haldimand Road 20 when it “left the roadway and collided into a ditch on the south side.”

The deceased was found not far from the vehicle and is believed to have been “ejected” after the vehicle hit the ditch.

Haldimand Road 20 is currently closed between Haldimand Road 12 and Concession 7 Road while emergency crews are at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information regarding the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

UPDATE:COLLISION: Haldimand Rd 20 CLOSED between Concession 12 and Concession 7 #Cayuga -Reopening time unknown. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 5, 2019