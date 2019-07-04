Second suspect arrested in Whitchurch-Stouffville homicide: York police

York Regional Police confirm a second suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 22-year-old man in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Officers arrested and charged Lamar Cyrus, 21, with second-degree murder in the death of Alex Perlmutter, from Sunderland, Ont.

He is also being charged with several other weapons-related charges.

Just after 3 p.m. on March 27, emergency crews were called to Ninth Line and Aurora Road after receiving reports of a man shot.

Investigators say the initial shooting took place in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48. The victim was then driven to another parking lot on Ninth Line.

Last May, police arrested 23-year-old Levi Alexander, who was charged with second-degree murder. Authorities are still looking for a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email investigators at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.