Man allegedly stabs woman, steals car, smashes into semi, slides under another semi, says Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested for attempted murder following an attack on a woman and a bizarre escape attempt.

Winnipeg police say a woman was stabbed in the 100 block of Greenway Cresent — near the Grace Hospital — Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

She was found suffering severe injuries and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Man found in park is Winnipeg’s 24th homicide victim: police

Police were then advised that RCMP had their suspect in custody just outside the perimeter.

Police said after the attack, the suspect stole her vehicle and, while driving westbound out of the city, veered into oncoming traffic and hit a semi.

He then fled from the stolen vehicle and jumped under another passing semi, according to police.

READ MORE: 32-year-old lawyer named as victim in Winnipeg’s 20th homicide

He was pretty banged up after all that and had to be taken to hospital.

In addition to attempted murder, the man, 53, is facing assault, weapon, theft and dangerous driving charges.