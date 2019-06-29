Former chief justice among three Edmontonians honoured with Order of Canada

Former chief justice Allan Wachowich was honoured for his lifelong commitment to the law, and for his dedicated service to his community as an engaged citizen and volunteer with multiple charitable initiatives.

Wachowich was one of three Edmontonians who received the honour Thursday.

In all, 83 new appointments were made by Governor-General Julie Payette.

Wachowich also received the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2018.

Scientist and University of Alberta professor John England was appointed an Officer of the Order for his work in Arctic science.

Brian Sykes, also a professor at the University of Alberta, was appointed Officer of the Order for his work in the field of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and for his commitment to education and science.

Other Canadians appointed to the Order include comedian Martin Short, actor Donald Sutherland, Boston Pizza founder Jim Teliving and John Sleeman, who founded Sleeman Breweries in 1988.

