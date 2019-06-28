Canada
June 28, 2019 2:27 pm

New natural gas plants will have to pay carbon tax on all emissions

By Staff The Canadian Press

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. Alberta's justice minister says the province has asked the courts to look into the constutionality of the federal government imposing a carbon tax.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The federal government is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants to discourage power companies from building them.

The change is part of final regulations for the government’s carbon-tax system for big industrial greenhouse-gas emitters, which are being released this week.

The system affects businesses that produce more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year.

It is designed to limit impacts on competitiveness for major industrial emitters, who will pay the carbon tax on a portion of what they emit rather than on all the fuels that they use.

The emission standard set for natural-gas power plants originally meant that new ones would likely never pay any carbon tax, which was a disincentive for power companies to turn to renewable-energy sources instead of gas.

The change made this week means new natural-gas plants will have their emissions standard toughened each year after 2021, until in 2030 they will pay the carbon price on every ounce of their emissions.

