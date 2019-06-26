Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to retire from the Canadian Forces

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is retiring from the Canadian Forces.

The surprise announcement comes more than a month after Crown prosecutors stayed their politically charged breach-of-trust case against the military’s former second-in-command.

JUST IN: Vice Adm. Mark Norman will be retiring from the military #cdnpoli https://t.co/prWN4QUY1H pic.twitter.com/LLRXzuSSg8 — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 26, 2019

Norman said at the time that he wanted to return to duty, a plan that was welcomed by defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Instead, the Defence Department says Norman is choosing to retire and that his lawyers and those for the government arrived at a “mutually acceptable agreement.”

The details of that agreement, which was brokered with help from former chief justice of the Ontario Court of Appeal Warren Winkler, are confidential.

Norman was suspended from the military in January 2017 and later charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets to a journalist and a Quebec shipyard.

The charge was stayed May 8 after new information uncovered by Norman’s lawyers undercut the Crown’s case.