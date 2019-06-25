Two men wanted by First Nations Police Service thanks to video footage of assault

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) are searching for two suspects facing aggravated assault charges after they discovered video footage of a June 20 attack.

Police said officers from the Sandy Bay detachment responded to a call about a man being assaulted on Thursday afternoon, but when they arrived at the scene, both the victim and suspects were gone.

Later that evening, police said they were tipped off to a video that showed the assault taking place, and learned that the victim had visited the hospital in Portage la Prairie but had since been discharged.

The next day, police were informed of a second video of the same incident. The second video was more than three minutes long and included footage that was “graphic and disturbing in nature.”

After tips from community members, MFNPS put warrants out for Edward James Sutherland and Richard William Sutherland, both of whom are charged with aggravated assault.

The victim received further treatment at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg for internal injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call MFNPS at 204-843-7700 or their local police agency.

MEDIA RELEASE for Immediate Release – MFNPS Sandy Bay First Nation- Aggravated Assaults – Media Contact Insp. Dave Scott 204-856-5370 pic.twitter.com/YQm0Wle0AL — M.F.N.P.S. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) (@MBFNPolice) June 24, 2019

