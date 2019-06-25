Canada
Young Winkler man dead after crash on Hwy. 30

A young man from Winkler is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a minivan Monday.

RCMP said they were called to Hwy. 30 about 1 kilometre north of Altona at about 4:45 p.m. It appears the young man, 21, was pulling out of a rural driveway and turning onto the highway when a minivan, being driven northbound, hit his vehicle on the driver’s side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old woman, walked away with minor injuries.

Drugs, alcohol or excessive speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash, said police.

The investigation continues along with a reconstructionist. Altona is about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

