Young Winkler man dead after crash on Hwy. 30
A young man from Winkler is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a minivan Monday.
RCMP said they were called to Hwy. 30 about 1 kilometre north of Altona at about 4:45 p.m. It appears the young man, 21, was pulling out of a rural driveway and turning onto the highway when a minivan, being driven northbound, hit his vehicle on the driver’s side.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old woman, walked away with minor injuries.
Drugs, alcohol or excessive speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash, said police.
The investigation continues along with a reconstructionist. Altona is about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.
