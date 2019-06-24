Suspected carjacker behind bars in connection with three incidents

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in relation to a carjacking and a pair of attempted carjackings in the Garden City area back in May.

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 21, a man walked up to a vehicle with two people inside near McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue.

He pulled out a machete and tried to steal it, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect attempted to do the same thing to a nearby vehicle but once again, was unsuccessful.

Shortly afterward, he was able to carjack a vehicle with an adult and a child inside and fled the area.

None of the victims were injured in any of these incidents.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect due to surveillance images, and took him into custody on Saturday morning.

Harry Bittern, 28, faces charges of weapon possession and three counts of robbery.

