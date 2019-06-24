Crime
June 24, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated: June 24, 2019 1:26 pm

Father accused in son’s meningitis death says boy wasn’t sick enough to make parents worry

By The Canadian Press

David Stephan, leaves the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A father accused in his son’s death has taken the stand in a southern Alberta courtroom where the man and his wife are accused of failing to get medical attention for the toddler.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life of young Ezekiel, who died of bacterial meningitis in 2012.

Ezekiel Stephan was 18 months old when he died of meningitis.

Prayers for Ezekiel/Facebook

The Stephans treated their son with herbal remedies and sought medical attention when he stopped breathing.

Stephan, who is acting as his own lawyer, has been telling his story to a court in Lethbridge in what amounts to a monologue.

He said he and his wife thought Ezekiel had croup and at first he appeared to be recovering.

The boy got sick again, although Stephan told the judge it wasn’t anything that made them worry that anything was seriously wrong.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

