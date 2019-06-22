Woman walking her dog attacked by 4 pit bulls: Calgary police
A woman and her dog are recovering after the pair were attacked by four pit bulls in Calgary on Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the 70 block of Woodview Court S.W. after 7:45 p.m.
The woman suffered minor injuries and her dog had a puncture wound, police said.
Bylaw officers were on scene and handed the pit bull owner a violation ticket.
More to come…
